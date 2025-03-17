Homebuilder to host open house event at Thorpebury development this weekend

Leicestershire developer David Wilson Homes is inviting house hunters to a free event at its Thorpebury in the Limes development in Thorpebury this weekend.

The event – which will take place on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd March between 10am to 5.30pm – will give property seekers the chance to take a tour of the three bedroom Kennett style property, which is ready to move into at the development on Barkbythorpe Road.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “This weekend, we’re excited to open the doors to one of our most popular homes for sale in Thorpebury.

“Kennett properties are ideal for first-time buyers or those looking to downsize, and we encourage anyone interested to visit the sales office.

A kitchen in one of the show homes at Thorpebury in the Limes

“Our friendly team will be available throughout the event to provide guided tours and answer any questions potential buyers may have about making a move.”

The featured Kennett style property available for viewing this weekend comes with savings of up to £24,000, including a deposit contribution up to £15,000, an upgraded kitchen worth £3,000, and a flooring package valued at £6,000.

Visitors are also welcome to tour the professionally designed Kennett show home available at Thorpebury in the Limes and envision how they could adapt the property to suit their needs.

The Kennett is a modern three storey property, featuring an open-plan kitchen and dining area fitted with French doors opening onto the garden. The downstairs also includes a spacious lounge with a glazed bay window to maximise natural light.

Typical street scene at Thorpebury in the Limes

The first-floor features two evenly sized double bedrooms, alongside a family bathroom. The main bedroom stretches across the second floor, creating an impressive space with a private en suite.

Thorpebury in the Limes offers a prime location, nestled amongst green open space, providing residents with the ideal opportunity to embrace outdoor activities as the summer season approaches.

Residents can enjoy simple access to a variety of amenities in Thurmaston, less than two miles away, such as a selection of supermarkets, charming cafes and restaurants.