Homebuilder encourages Leicestershire residents to gear up for Cycle to Work Day

Barratt Homes North Midlands is encouraging residents in Leicestershire to use the cycle lanes close to its developments for commuting to work ahead of Cycle to Work Day.

Cycle to Work Day is hosted annually by Cyclescheme, and encourages commuters to consider the many benefits of arriving to work on two wheels. This year’s cycle campaign allows participants the opportunity to win £7,000 as part of the Cyclescheme Strava Challenge.

According to Sport England, only 6.8% of people cycle as a form of travelling, despite cycling improving a persons’ physical and mental wellbeing, saving costs on fuel, and being better for the environment.

Cycling offers many substantial benefits such as enhancing cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and helps to reduces stress and anxiety. Additionally, cycling opens the opportunity for social interaction and helps to reduce carbon emissions.

A street scene at New Lubbesthorpe

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “For this Cycle to Work Day, we are encouraging residents to enjoy a relaxing ride through the local green spaces or use cycling routes for commuting into towns and cities. This initiative aims to help reduce carbon footprints and promote a more sustainable lifestyle.”

As well as installing wide pathways around its New Lubbesthorpe development in Lubbesthorpe to accommodate cycling, the housebuilder has continued its eco-friendly and sustainability vision through various contributions to the local areas around its Leicestershire sites.

For example, as part of its planning agreement for Barratt Homes’ King’s Meadow development in Melton Mowbray, the housebuilder is contributing £500,000 towards a public transport bus service that provides access to Melton Mowbray town centre on a 30-minute frequency.

Additionally, Barratt Homes also contributed over £161,000 to encourage sustainable travel at its now sold out Wigston Meadows development in Wigston. This donation covered the costs for a six-month adult bus pass for each home.

Additionally, Barratt Homes also contributed over £161,000 to encourage sustainable travel at its now sold out Wigston Meadows development in Wigston. This donation covered the costs for a six-month adult bus pass for each home.