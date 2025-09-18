Market Harborough has been knocked off the top spot in the 'best place to live in Leicestershire' public vote - but don't worry, we are still in second!

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos has returned with its annual Top 300 Places to Live series, which assesses 30 different counties and regions across the UK.

Experts considered many different factors such as schools, culture and shops to create a list of the top 10 places to live by region.

Members of the public were also able to cast votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Market Harborough town centre. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Last year, we were top - but this year, we have to settle for second place in the Leicestershire and Rutland section.

And the town that beat us to the top spot - well, it is Ashby-de-la-Zouch.

Once again, the judges praised Harborough for its great shopping, beautiful buildings and a growing arts and culture scene.

They added: "Market Harborough is one of the liveliest market towns in the county with boutique shopping and foodie haunts.”

It’s also a major contender for families and young couples who want good travel connections to London."

"A perfect place for those who crave country living but can’t tear themselves away from the city."

Click here to find out more.