Harborough knocked off top spot in public vote of 'best place to live in Leicestershire' - but don't worry, we’re still second!
Lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos has returned with its annual Top 300 Places to Live series, which assesses 30 different counties and regions across the UK.
Experts considered many different factors such as schools, culture and shops to create a list of the top 10 places to live by region.
Members of the public were also able to cast votes.
Last year, we were top - but this year, we have to settle for second place in the Leicestershire and Rutland section.
And the town that beat us to the top spot - well, it is Ashby-de-la-Zouch.
Once again, the judges praised Harborough for its great shopping, beautiful buildings and a growing arts and culture scene.
They added: "Market Harborough is one of the liveliest market towns in the county with boutique shopping and foodie haunts.”