Gold again! Harborough wins first prize in East Midlands In Bloom competition
Although the town has won gold in the past few years, it is the first time for several years that Harborough has been crowned overall winner in the large town category.
The results were announced yesterday (Wednesday) at the East Midlands In Bloom awards ceremony, where Lubenham in Bloom was also given a Gold Award.
Barbara Tallis, chair of the Market Harborough in Bloom volunteers, said: "Thanks to everyone involved, from volunteers to sponsors and everyone in between. Roll on 2025!
"Congratulations also to Lubenham in Bloom, also winners of a Gold award."
Market Harborough also won the Horticultural Excellence Within Parks award for Welland Park. For that award, they praised a 'joint effort' between volunteers and Harborough District Council’s environmental contractor FCC.
In Bloom judges visited the town in July to see for themselves all the hard work by the volunteers.