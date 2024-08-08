First time buyer homes released for sale at 329-home Earl Shilton development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular housebuilder has released for sale a range of new homes aimed at first time buyers at its £76m, 329-home Sheltone Village development in Earl Shilton.Located on Heath Lane, the development offers excellent access to nearby Hinkley and Leicester by road and train links, as well as being near to local amenities, schools and supermarkets.

Homes ideal for first time buyers at Sheltone Village include the two-bedroom semi-detached Elmbridge house type available and the two-bedroom semi-detached Askern.

In addition, the three-bedroom semi-detached Ripon, is also suitable for first time buyers.

The first time buyer homes all benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency. Selected plots are also available with a range of incentives, such as a £7,000 deposit contribution, £15,000 deposit paid and extras such as flooring included in the price.

The Oakwood house type is ideal for first time buyers. Downstairs it features a spacious living room and stylish, open plan kitchen-dining space. It is completed by a WC and flexible garage storage space.

Upstairs, the extra-large main bedroom benefits from an ensuite shower room while two generous single bedrooms are served by the family bathroom, with full-height tiling, bathtub, WC and washbasin.

Avant Homes West Midlands head of sales and marketing, Tom Eames, said: “We are committed to delivering quality new homes for everyone. An important element of that is for us to build practically designed, energy efficient homes for first time buyers.

“Our newly released house types at Sheltone Village are ideal for people wanting to take their first step on to the property ladder and we have some excellent incentives available to help them achieve this.

“We anticipate these homes will prove very popular so we encourage interested first time homeowners to contact our sales team to discuss how we can help make their home owning dream a reality.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Sheltone Village’.