First Shared Ownership homes hit the market in Harborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Platform Home Ownership is helping to meet the demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder in Leicestershire with the release of 19 Shared Ownership homes in Market Harborough.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homeseekers in and around the town can explore an array of styles at the development within walking distance of the charming centre.

Naseby Square is home to a range of high-quality, energy-efficient two- and three-bedroom properties, available in detached, semi-detached and terraced styles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shared Ownership allows for a more affordable and accessible route onto the property ladder, with buyers able to purchase a share between 10% and 75% of their home, paying rent on the remainder, depending on the model purchased with.

Interior of a typical Platform home.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

The homes at Naseby Square have been expertly-designed and carefully-crafted with the modern homebuyer at the core of the design, with the space and versatility to meet the demands of a variety of demographics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing a 179% increase in sales through at this stage of the 2024/25 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Rada Knezevic, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “The high-quality homes at Naseby Square offer a great opportunity for home seekers to get onto the property ladder with an alternative route to a traditional purchase.

“We’re pleased to see there has been great interest in the properties, with the quality in build, energy efficiency and proximity to a renowned town all strong reasons for settling down here.

“We don’t expect these homes to be on the market for too long, so would suggest getting in touch with our friendly sales team to avoid missing out.”

For further details on Naseby Sqaure or to register your interest, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/naseby-square-market-harborough or call the team on 0333 200 7304.