First homes released for sale at new Bovis Homes development at Priors Hall Park in Corby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bovis Homes has released the first homes for sale at a new location on the landmark Priors Hall Park development in Corby.

The housebuilder is building 151 properties as part of a consortium which is providing more than 5,300 new homes off the A43 Stamford Road on the eastern edge of the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bovis Homes @ Priors Hall Park will deliver a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties on two parcels of land within the wider project. The development will feature a tree-lined main street with footpaths and cycleways linking to the surrounding neighbourhood.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

A Bovis Homes sales centre is now open on site, and the first homes available to reserve include a choice of two, three and four-bedroom houses, with prices starting from £250,000.

Miles Howard, regional land director at Bovis Homes, said: “Corby is an up-and-coming town and we are proud to be playing a role in the creation of brand new neighbourhood on its eastern edge. Our sales centre is now open for those interested in purchasing a home at Priors Hall Park.

“Residents who move into these Bovis Homes properties will be joining a well-established community at Priors Hall Park where more than 1,750 new homes have already been occupied. The local facilities already in use on the site include eight children’s playgrounds, public open space, footpaths, cycleways and nature trails.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is a family-friendly development which will encourage residents to embrace the outdoor environment and will also help protect the local wildlife. Trees and hedgerows will be planted on site and bird and bat boxes will provide shelter and roosting spots while gaps in fences will provide hedgehog highways to allow these nocturnal animals to roam freely.”

The wider Priors Hall Park project, which is being delivered across three zones on a 907-acre site by a consortium of housebuilders, is planned to bring more than 5,300 new homes, along with new schools, shops, community facilities, open spaces and sports pitches.

So far, the scheme has seen the opening of one of the three primary schools planned, a nursery and the secondary school – Corby Business Academy. A district centre, which features a number of businesses, including a Sainsbury’s Local, a dental centre, a pharmacy, a café, and a vets, has also opened.

Bovis Homes is part of Vistry Group, which also includes Linden Homes and Countryside Homes. Linden Homes will be building a further 113 three, four, and five-bedroom new homes at Priors Hall Park after plans were approved in December 2023.