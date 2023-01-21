Fancy a challenge with this ‘fixer upper’? Rare opportunity to own unique bell tower in historic hall near Harborough

Here's a rare opportunity to own a unique part of the magnificent Grade I listed Dingley Hall.

The two-bed Bell Tower is on the market and it needs a complete refurbishment - do you fancy the challenge at the price of £225,000?

The hall stands in about 100 acres of land with views over Market Harborough.

To find out more, contact the estate agents Adams & Jones Estate Agents in Market Harborough on 01858 451146 - or click on the page on Right Move here.

1. Rare opportunity to own a unique part of the magnificent Grade I listed Dingley Hall The two-bed Bell Tower is on the market and it needs a complete refurbishment. Photo: Adams & Jones Estate Agents Photo Sales

2. Rare opportunity to own a unique part of the magnificent Grade I listed Dingley Hall The two-bed Bell Tower is on the market and it needs a complete refurbishment. Photo: Adams & Jones Estate Agents Photo Sales

3. Rare opportunity to own a unique part of the magnificent Grade I listed Dingley Hall The grounds of the hall offer great views. Photo: Adams & Jones Estate Agents Photo Sales

4. Rare opportunity to own a unique part of the magnificent Grade I listed Dingley Hall The two-bed Bell Tower is on the market and it needs a complete refurbishment. Photo: Adams & Jones Estate Agents Photo Sales