News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
The two-bed Bell Tower is on the market and it needs a complete refurbishment.

Fancy a challenge with this ‘fixer upper’? Rare opportunity to own unique bell tower in historic hall near Harborough

Here's a rare opportunity to own a unique part of the magnificent Grade I listed Dingley Hall.

By The Newsroom
4 hours ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 12:11pm

The two-bed Bell Tower is on the market and it needs a complete refurbishment - do you fancy the challenge at the price of £225,000?

The hall stands in about 100 acres of land with views over Market Harborough.

To find out more, contact the estate agents Adams & Jones Estate Agents in Market Harborough on 01858 451146 - or click on the page on Right Move here.

1. Rare opportunity to own a unique part of the magnificent Grade I listed Dingley Hall

The two-bed Bell Tower is on the market and it needs a complete refurbishment.

Photo: Adams & Jones Estate Agents

Photo Sales

2. Rare opportunity to own a unique part of the magnificent Grade I listed Dingley Hall

The two-bed Bell Tower is on the market and it needs a complete refurbishment.

Photo: Adams & Jones Estate Agents

Photo Sales

3. Rare opportunity to own a unique part of the magnificent Grade I listed Dingley Hall

The grounds of the hall offer great views.

Photo: Adams & Jones Estate Agents

Photo Sales

4. Rare opportunity to own a unique part of the magnificent Grade I listed Dingley Hall

The two-bed Bell Tower is on the market and it needs a complete refurbishment.

Photo: Adams & Jones Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Market Harborough