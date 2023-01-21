Fancy a challenge with this ‘fixer upper’? Rare opportunity to own unique bell tower in historic hall near Harborough
Here's a rare opportunity to own a unique part of the magnificent Grade I listed Dingley Hall.
By The Newsroom
4 hours ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 12:11pm
The two-bed Bell Tower is on the market and it needs a complete refurbishment - do you fancy the challenge at the price of £225,000?
The hall stands in about 100 acres of land with views over Market Harborough.
To find out more, contact the estate agents Adams & Jones Estate Agents in Market Harborough on 01858 451146 - or click on the page on Right Move here.
Page 1 of 4