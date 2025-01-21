Developer returns to Wigston with brand new homes

By Isobel Fearn
Contributor
Published 21st Jan 2025, 12:54 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 13:04 BST
Five star housebuilder David Wilson Homes is preparing to unveil the next phase of properties on its return to Wigston Meadows in Wigston.

The brand-new phase will consist of 46 homes and is set to deliver a selection of three, four, and five bedroom properties for the new community, adding to the housebuilder’s previous phases at Wigston Meadows, which sold out in July.

Scheduled to launch on Saturday 25th January 2025, Wigston Meadows North will offer residents views of the open countryside, whilst in close proximity to an array of amenities a short walk away in Wigston town centre, including a wide range of retailers and a choice of eateries.

The re-launch of the development will begin with 10 expertly crafted properties, which cater to a range of home buyers and the demands of modern living.

A CGI of the new homes at Wigston Meadows NorthA CGI of the new homes at Wigston Meadows North
Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to be returning to Wigston. It’s a fantastic location and our previous phases at Wigston Meadows have proven popular with many home buyers and families.

“The development has been expertly designed to suit the needs of modern buyers with designated green spaces and thoughtfully designed layouts.

“We are looking forward to welcoming prospective buyers to the development when it re-launches and we are encouraging buyers to register their interest now.”

Families at the new development will be close to various education institutions, including Meadow Community Primary School and Beauchamp College, and can enjoy family days out to Brocks Hill Country Park and Windmill Farm Park.

A CGI street scene at Wigston Meadows NorthA CGI street scene at Wigston Meadows North
Commuting will be a breeze with Leicester City Centre just over five and a half miles away, as well as simple access to South Wigston Train Station providing swift access to neighbouring cities.

To register an interest in Wigston Meadows, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Leicestershire.

