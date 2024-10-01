Developer invites house hunters to exclusive event in Leicestershire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading developer Barratt Homes is inviting property seekers to an event at its popular Grange View development in Hugglescote this weekend.

The Final Chance to Buy event will take place on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th October, and will give house hunters the chance to view the final 12 homes remaining at the development off Grange Road.

Home buyers looking to settle into a brand-new home before Christmas are being encouraged to attend Barratt Homes’ Grange View event, where they may be able to reserve a property in time for the festive period.

House hunters can enjoy refreshments from Cute Little Drinks, which will also be in attendance, whilst exploring the four bedroom Alderney and Radleigh show homes. The Alderney show home is now available to purchase with exclusive upgrades including an upgraded kitchen, flooring and lighting package and more.

A typical Barratt Homes street scene at Grange View in Hugglescote

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Leicestershire buyers to view our final homes remaining at our sought-after Grange View development.

“We are encouraging those who are looking for a quick move to visit the marketing suite and discover the final range of properties we have available.

“Our expert sales team will be on hand throughout the event to answer any questions prospective buyers may have, and visitors can discover exclusive deals on our properties including savings of up to £31,800.”

Grange View offers a selection of three and four bedroom homes, starting from £249,995, that purchasers could secure with a reservation fee of just £99 as part of a limited time offer*.

A bedroom in the show home at Grange View

Residents at Grange View can benefit from a variety of local shops on their doorstep for daily essentials, as well as close proximity to the National Forest and nearby nature reserves, suitable for picturesque weekend walks.

Commuters will appreciate the convenience of having the M1 and M42 just a short drive away, and Leicester city centre only 10 miles away from the development.

For more information about the homes available at Grange View, call the sales team on 033 3355 8473.

For a wider range of homes available across Leicestershire, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Leicestershire.

*T&Cs: The £99 reservation fee offer cannot be used in conjunction with Movemaker, Part Exchange or Part Exchange Guarantee. Any cancellations from reservations using the £99 reservation fee will not be refundable.