Churchill colleagues in Market Harborough celebrate national WhatHouse? Awards success

Colleagues at Tebbutt Lodge in Market Harborough are celebrating this week after Churchill Retirement Living achieved a top honour at the national WhatHouse? Awards 2023, winning a Gold Award in the ‘Best Retirement Home Developer’ category.

The WhatHouse? Awards are widely recognised as the ‘Oscars’ of the UK house building industry. Comedian Ed Gamble was the host for the event which took place on Friday 17th November at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and was attended by over 1,400 industry professionals.

The ‘Best Retirement Home Developer’ category recognises the best developers serving the retirement home community, looking at a range of factors including overall commitment and contribution to the promotion and enhancement of retirement living. Churchill’s success in this category once again underlines the quality of the Company’s retirement living developments across the country, including Tebbutt Lodge on Clarence Street.

Churchill Retirement Living Colleagues celebrate WhatHouse Best Retirement Home Developer Award

Spencer J McCarthy, Chairman & CEO of Churchill Retirement Living, said: “I’m incredibly proud to achieve this accolade, which reflects the strength of our business, the quality of our product and the positive change we strive for on behalf of our sector. It’s also a credit to our fantastic team of people around the country. I’d like to thank my entire team for the hard work that goes in throughout the year to help achieve this success.”

Tebbutt Lodge is a collection of low-maintenance, stylish and energy-efficient one and two bedroom retirement apartments for those who want to enjoy an active, independent lifestyle in the heart of Market Harborough. To find out more about the new apartments available to buy now, call 01858 894232 or visit churchillretirement.co.uk.