Celebration of 49 new affordable homes with South Leicestershire MP marks completion of development

The developer’s CEO Matt Moore was recently joined on site by the South Leicestershire MP, Councillor for Cosby with Whetstone Les Phillimore, and Midland Heart’s Executive Director of Finance and Growth, Joe Reeves just off Cambridge Road in the centre of the village.

Comprising a variety of houses, apartments and maisonettes, the 49 properties helped to meet the growing demand for affordable housing in South Leicestershire, being secured through affordable rent or Shared Ownership.

As part of Morro’s commitment to being better community makers and better environment makers, the development was completed with a timber frame construction throughout, while Morro’s partnership with Bakers Environmental Solutions saw an effective recycling and segregation system implemented.

The new one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, built on a disused brownfield site, also benefit from the installation of a new park, green spaces and walkways, with the village also hosting a number of amenities including a large supermarket, convenience stores and places to eat.

Just over 12 months after commencing operations in the East Midlands, Morro successfully handed over its first properties in the region, with more new homes to come throughout the following months.

Alberto Costa MP said: “It was fantastic to visit the completed development so quickly after my previous trip in December 2022, and to discuss the importance of affordable housing in our constituency.

“I’m really pleased that developers are embracing South Leicestershire and particularly sustainable affordable homes in the region, which will help many of our constituents take that first step onto the housing ladder.

The Cambridge Road development comprises a variety of different home styles

“South Leicestershire is great place to live, and seeing the thriving community that has been cultivated at this excellent development, as I continue to work with relevant partners such as Morro and Blaby District Council to ensure our constituents live in high-quality homes that we can be proud of.”

Matt Moore, CEO at Morro, said: “It was great to welcome Alberto Costa MP and Councillor Les Phillimore back to this incredibly important development, and we are thrilled to have completed our work in providing vital affordable homes in the region.

“Our shared project with Midland Heart has helped to deliver safe and secure homes for many people, turning disused brownfield land into a vibrant community where families can thrive.

“This development, alongside our multi-million-pound scheme at the former Abbey Lane bus depot in Leicester underlines our investment in the Leicestershire community while operating in a sustainable way.”

Alberto Costa MP flanked by Matt Moore (left) and Joe Reeves (right) at the ground-breaking ceremony

The Abbey Lane site will see the construction of 103 semi-detached and terrace homes as well as 14 maisonettes, as Morro continues to expand its East Midlands portfolio after opening a new office in Leicester.

Midland Heart’s Executive Director of Finance & Growth, Joe Reeves, said: “It’s great to be returning to Whetstone, this time to celebrate the successful completion of 49 well-connected, high quality, affordable homes.

“The Whetstone and Abbey Lane sites are key developments within our expanding East Midlands portfolio, and we are delighted that Alberto Costa MP and Cllr Les Phillimore could join us to see how we are working in partnership with Morro to continue the investment in our region’s communities, and ensure everyone has access to safe, secure and decent homes.”