Avoid the waiting game with homebuilder’s quick-move event in Leicestershire

Typical street scene at Thorpebury in the Limes

House hunters are being welcomed to a Part Exchange event at David Wilson Homes’ in-demand Thorpebury development this weekend.

The event, taking place on Saturday 21st June, offers home buyers the opportunity to explore the range of properties at Thorpebury in the Limes and discover how they can secure a quick and hassle-free move with Part Exchange.

The developer’s Part Exchange scheme is designed to streamline the home-selling process by providing homeowners with a guaranteed buyer, facilitating a faster and smoother transition into their new home.

This scheme allows existing homeowners to bypass the traditional selling route, avoiding estate agent fees and the complications of being caught in a housing chain.

Another key benefit of the scheme is that customers can remain in their current home until their new one is ready, ensuring a seamless and stress-free move.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Our Part Exchange event is tailor-made for those seeking a swift and hassle-free move.

“Our dedicated Sales Advisers will be on hand throughout the event to address any enquiries, including details about the moving process, thereby assisting home buyers in advancing on the property ladder.”

Thorpebury in the Limes benefits from a prime location, surrounded by green open spaces – ideal for enjoying outdoor activities as summer approaches.

Less than two miles away, the village of Thurmaston provides convenient access to a variety of amenities, including supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants. The development is also conveniently situated less than five miles from Leicester city centre, making commuting simple and efficient.

For more information about the event or the homes available at Thorpebury in the Limes call the sales team on 033 3355 8483.