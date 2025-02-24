Avant Homes opens new three-bedroom show home at £76m 329-home Earl Shilton development

Housebuilder Avant Homes West Midlands has opened a new three-bedroom detached showhome at its £76m, 329-home Sheltone Village development in Earl Shilton.

Located on Heath Lane, the development comprises a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes and features 17 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types.

Prices range from £250,000 for a semi-detached three-bedroom Ripon house type to £370,000 for a four-bedroom detached Horbury.

Selected plots are also available with a range of incentives. These include part exchange and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

Spacious living - the generously sized lounge in the Maltby offers the perfect space to relax

Interested buyers can now visit the popular three-bedroom Maltby showhome to experience what Avant Homes has to offer first-hand.

On the ground floor, the Maltby’s hallway leads to a modern U-shaped kitchen with integrated appliances, flexible dining space and French doors that open to the rear garden.

Downstairs is completed by a separate lounge room with a large window, a modern WC and generous storage cupboard.

Upstairs, the Maltby’s spacious main bedroom has an ensuite shower room, whilst two generous single bedrooms are served by a family bathroom. There is also an upstairs storage cupboard on the landing.

Unwind - the Maltby's main bedroom features an en-suite bathroom

Avant Homes West Midlands head of sales, Tom Eames, said: “Sheltone Village has been hugely popular with prospective buyers, so it’s great to launch our new showhome at the development.

“The Maltby is a fantastic example of our commitment to delivering energy efficient, practically designed homes which are perfect for modern living.

“Earl Shilton offers you the best of all worlds, with the rural outdoors, local amenities and the likes of Leicester and Hinckley being right on your doorstep.

“With our new showhome now open, we encourage any interested buyers to come visit the development, explore the Maltby and speak to our sales team about how we can make their next ideal move a reality.”