Avant Homes opens new five-bedroom view home at £7m Uppingham development

Avant Homes East Midlands has opened a new five-bedroom detached view home at its £7m, 20-home Deacon Meadows development in Uppingham.

Located less than a mile from Uppingham town centre, the development comprises a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

Deacon Meadows features nine of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types and, of the 20 homes, 30 per cent have been designated to affordable housing.

Only three homes at the development remain available, including two five-bedroom detached Thornton house types available from £500,000 and one Saltaire house type available for £288,000 on a discount to market scheme.

Interested buyers can now visit the five-bedroom Thornton view home to experience one of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient new homes at first hand.

On the ground floor, the Thornton’s hallway leads to a large open-plan kitchen dining room, with modern integrated appliances and French doors leading to the rear garden.

The downstairs is completed by a spacious lounge, an additional snug, a WC and a dedicated utility room, which has a door to the outside.

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from a private en-suite shower room, whilst a further double bedroom and three single bedrooms are served by a family bathroom.

Avant Homes East Midlands sales and marketing director, Nova Eames, said: “Deacon Meadows has proven to be an extremely popular development since we launched, so we are excited that prospective buyers can now view our Thornton view home.

“We are committed to providing quality new homes and we still are able to offer a limited number of family homes at Deacon Meadows.

“We encourage any interested buyers to come to the development and visit our view home. They can speak to our sales team and find out how we can tailor a bespoke new home offer to help make their ideal next move a reality.”