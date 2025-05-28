Avant Homes announces £76m, 329-home Earl Shilton development is 80 per cent sold

Housebuilder Avant Homes West Midlands has announced that 80 per cent of the 329 homes at its popular £76m Sheltone Village development in Earl Shilton are now sold.

Located on Heath Lane around 10 miles from Leicester, the development comprises a mix of three- and four-bedroom homes and features 29 of Avant Homes’ different house types.

Prices for the remaining homes at the development range from £253,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Ripley house type to £365,000 for a four-bedroom detached Horbury house type.

The remaining homes all benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and are available with a range of incentives on selected plots. These include part exchange and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

Final homes - The Horbury (CGI shown) is one of the remaining homes for sale at Sheltone Village, Earl Shilton

Of the final homes at the development, the four-bedroom detached Horbury is an excellent example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible spaces for modern living,

On the ground floor, the Horbury features a large living room and a flexible snug which is ideal to use as a study or playroom.

At the rear of the property, there’s a large open plan kitchen and family dining space with French doors leading to the garden. The downstairs is complete by a WC, a storage cupboard and a dedicated utility room with an additional outside door

On the first floor, the main bedroom is served by an ensuite shower room. A large double bedroom and two single bedrooms share the use of a family bathroom and there is also an additional storage cupboard on the landing. The Horbury also benefits from a detached garage.

Avant Homes West Midlands head of sales, Tom Eames, said: “Sheltone Village has proven hugely popular development with buyers in Earl Shilton, evidenced by 80 per cent of the homes now being sold.

“Earl Shilton is an excellent place to live, offering a wide range of amenities and being within an easy commute to Leicester, Coventry and the wider Midlands region.

“We encourage anyone interested in one of these remaining homes Sheltone Village to speak with our sales team today about making their next ideal move a reality.”