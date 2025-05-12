These are best-rated spots for cocktails 🍹

World Cocktail Day takes place on May 13

DesignMyNight have chosen the best places to visit for a cocktail

The list includes venues in London, Manchester, Brighton and more

World Cocktail Day takes place on Tuesday May 13, where we celebrate the best of cocktails across the world.

Despite World Cocktail Day falling on a week night for 2025, you may still want to head to a cocktail bar near you to celebrate.

DesignMyNight have handpicked the 8 places across the UK to visit for a delicious cocktail.

Nightjar, London

Nightjar in London is an award-winning cocktail bar located in Shoreditch. It is an underground venue which hosts weekly jazz performances and theatrical cocktails. Reflecting its exclusivity, Nightjar is bookings-only.

World Cocktail Day: The best UK cocktail spots - according to DesignMyNight | Bruno Postigo - stock.adobe.com

Project Halcyon Distillery, Manchester

Project Halcyon Distillery in Manchester is a 1920s cocktail bar which has its own absinthe parlour. The cocktail menu includes distinctive cocktails and classics.

Swift, London

Swift in London which has locations across Soho, Shoreditch and Borough. It is well-known for its take on Irish coffees, as well as a selection of various other cocktails to enjoy.

Alchemist, Birmingham

Alchemist in Birmingham was the deserving winner of ‘best cocktail bar’ in the Art of Going Out Awards 2024. The cocktails are served very theatrically and in more than just glasses.

The Joker, Brighton

The Joker in Brighton is a cocktail bar which is also highly praised for its food menu, which includes an award-winning chicken dish. The bar has its own rooftop terrace, which is a great spot to sip on delicious cocktails.

Tailors, Liverpool

Liverpool-based Tailors is known as a “secret bar”, which requires a password to gain entry. The cocktails are served in an outlandish fashion, presented in the likes of Barbie boxes, skulls and even hand grenades.

Backseat Becky’s, Oxford

Backseat Becky’s in Oxford is another hidden cocktail bar which (spoiler alert) can be found by walking through a fridge inside of The Breakfast Club Cafe.

Lab 22, Cardiff

Lab 22 is a Cardiff cocktail bar with a talented team of mixologists who create cocktails with a scientific approach and by sourcing locally foraged ingredients.

