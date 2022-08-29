News you can trust since 1854
What a weekend! Photos from this year's Harborough Food and Drink Festival

After a two-year break, the free festival was back at Welland Park on Saturday August 27 and Sunday August 28.

By Photos by Andrew Carpenter
Monday, 29th August 2022, 10:42 am

Visitors enjoyed a wide range of local, national and international cuisine and drinks.

The popular event was organised by Harborough Live Events, in partnership with Harborough District Council.

Here are some photos from the event, taken by the Mail’s Andrew Carpenter.

Food glorious food...visitors during the Food and Drink Festival at Welland Park during the Bank Holiday weekend.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Paul Morris of Brockleys pies during the Food and Drink Festival at Welland Park during the Bank Holiday weekend.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Sally-Anne Ashford and Penny Marr with Leah Tones during the Food and Drink Festival at Welland Park during the Bank Holiday weekend.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Cheers...Lawrence Thompson and Tom Chudley during the Food and Drink Festival at Welland Park during the Bank Holoday weekend.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Andrew Carpenter
