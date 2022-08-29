What a weekend! Photos from this year's Harborough Food and Drink Festival
After a two-year break, the free festival was back at Welland Park on Saturday August 27 and Sunday August 28.
By Photos by Andrew Carpenter
Monday, 29th August 2022, 10:42 am
Visitors enjoyed a wide range of local, national and international cuisine and drinks.
The popular event was organised by Harborough Live Events, in partnership with Harborough District Council.
Here are some photos from the event, taken by the Mail’s Andrew Carpenter.
