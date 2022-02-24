Vegan market returns to Harborough on Sunday

A vegan market is to be staged in Market Harborough on Sunday (February 27).

The event will be held on The Square in the town centre.

The special mart will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts & crafts and charity stalls.

They have all been created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Lewis Beresford, the vegan market’s founder, said: “We are so excited to be back in Market Harborough.

“We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Market Harborough.”