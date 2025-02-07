This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

UK supermarkets are offering Valentine’s Day meal deals for two

Deals usually include a starter, main, side, dessert and a drink

Prices range from £14 to £20

Valentine’s Day is approaching and you may be thinking of ways to spend it with your loved one.

While we love to go out for a decadent meal, some of us prefer to stay in on the most romantic day of the year.

Many couples choose to spend Valentine’s Day in their own homes, due to financial costs, busy restaurants and booking availability.

UK supermarkets have launched Valentine’s meal deals, where you can usually purchase starters, mains, desserts and drinks for two at a discounted price.

Find out more about each Valentine’s Day meal deal available at the UK’s leading supermarkets below.

Every Valentine’s Day meal deal for 2025 at leading UK supermarkets - including Asda, Tesco, Aldi and more (Photo: Zaleman - stock.adobe.com) | Zaleman - stock.adobe.com

Asda

Asda is offering a Valentine’s Day dine-in meal deal, which is available from Monday February 10 in-store and online. The deal includes classic dishes such as Prawn Cocktail, Panna Cotta and more. It is priced at £11.97. For more information, visit the Asda website.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s is offering a dine-in for two meal deal this Valentine’s Day. The offer is priced at £18 and includes a starter, main, side, dessert and drink. To redeem the offer for only £18, customers must have a Nectar card. For more information, visit Sainsbury’s website.

Morrisons

Morrisons is offering a three-course Valentine’s meal deal. The offer includes a starter, a main, a dessert and a drink for only £15. Dishes include Best Pulled Beef Brisket Encroute, Best Parmesan & Truffle Mash and much more. The deal is available from Monday February 10 to Saturday February 15. To redeem the deal for £15, customers must hold a More Card. Visit Morrison’s website for more information.

Tesco

Tesco is offering a ‘dine-in’ meal deal from its Tesco Finest range. The deal ‘for two’ offers one main, one side, one dessert and one drink. Prices depend on the products bought and whether or not the customer has a Tesco Clubcard. Options include steaks, curry, pizza and more. Visit Tesco’s website for more information.

Waitrose

Waitrose is offering a Valentine’s meal deal, which is priced at £20 for two. The offer includes three courses from Waitrose’s No.1 range. It applies to collection slots from Friday February 7 to Sunday February 16. Visit the Waitrose website for more information.

M&S

M&S is offering a Valentine’s meal deal that includes three courses and a bottle of a prosecco, with a non-alcoholic option. The deal is priced at £25 and is available from Monday February 10 to Friday February 14. Visit the M&S website for more information.

Aldi

Aldi is offering an affordably-priced Valentine’s Day meal deal for under £14. The deal which serves two, offers a starter, main course, side dish, dessert and bottle of fizz. For more information, visit the Aldi website.

