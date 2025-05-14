The scores are in: Inspectors publish latest food hygiene results in Harborough - and it's good news again!

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from the latest inspections in the Harborough district, which took place in March.

The good news is that 31 of the 33 places inspected received the five-star highest score - and the other two scored a four.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Harborough District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency:

Rated 5: The Stable House at LE17; rated on February 10

Rated 5: The Golden Shield at 46 Main Street, Fleckney; rated on January 31

Rated 5: Crab And Cow at The Crab And Cow, Main Street, Leire; rated on January 24

Rated 5: Kibworth Swan at The Old Swan, 5 High Street, Kibworth Beauchamp; rated on January 24

Rated 5: Midlands Roller Arena at Bitteswell Road, Ashby Parva; rated on January 22

Rated 5: Pink Berries Desserts at 3 Devitt Way, Broughton Astley; rated on January 22

Rated 5: Vieta at 6 Weston Court, George Street, Lutterworth; rated on January 22

Rated 5: Cherry Tree Inn at Main Street, Catthorpe; rated on January 24

Rated 5: The New Greyhound at New Greyhound Inn, 2 Market Place, Billesdon; rated on January 23

Rated 5: Papadoms at 19 Linden Drive, Lutterworth; rated on January 31

Rated 5: Borough Alliance FC at Symingtons Recreation Ground, St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on April 2

Rated 5: Ground Up at Harborough Innovation Centre, Wellington Way, Market Harborough; rated on March 7

Rated 5: Britvic NDC (Canteen) at Britvic Ndc Canteen, Wellington Parkway, Lutterworth; rated on March 4

Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant Ltd at Mcdonalds Restaurant, Melton Road, West Langton; rated on February 13

Rated 5: Yo Mi Corner at 1 Devitt Way, Broughton Astley; rated on January 14

Rated 5: E&R Kitchen Lutterworth Rugby Club at Lutterworth Rugby Football Club, Ashby Lane, Bitteswell; rated on October 16

Rated 5: The Elms at The Elms P H, St Johns Business Park, Rugby Road, Lutterworth; rated on March 17

Rated 5: The Plough Inn at Main Street, Bruntingthorpe; rated on February 28

Rated 5: Kibworth Thai at LE8 ; rated on April 8

Rated 5: Market Plaice Fish&Chips at Harborough Market Hall, Northampton Road, Market Harborough; rated on March 27

Rated 5: Fellas Takeaway at 95a Main Street, Broughton Astley; rated on March 5

Rated 5: Queens Tandoori at 1a Devitt Way, Broughton Astley; rated on January 22

Rated 5: Su&shi at Meatcure Restaurant, Edinburgh House, Abbey Street, Market Harborough; rated on March 5

Rated 5: The Direct Pizza Company at 18 St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on February 26

Rated 5: Crown Inn at The Crown Inn, Main Street, Tur Langton; rated on February 25

Rated 5: Everest Lounge at The Royal Bengal Restaurant, 46 St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on February 25

Rated 5: Kibworth Antiques Centre at 19 Harborough Road, Kibworth Harcourt; rated on February 18

Rated 5: Golden Fish at 42 Main Street, Broughton Astley; rated on February 14

Rated 5: The Chandlers Arms at The Chandlers, Fenny Lane, Shearsby; rated on January 24

Rated 5: The Royalist, at 29 Western Avenue, Market Harborough; rated on April 30.

Rated 5: Millers Artisan Cafe, at 5d Church Square, Market Harborough; rated on April 23

Rated 4: Dunton Bassett Arms, 9 Bennetts Hill, Dunton Bassett; rated on March 18

Rated 4: The Bell, at Main Street, East Langton; rated on January 29