The price increase has been made following quality improvements to the popular deal 🥪

Tesco has increased the price of its regular meal deal

Its meal deal is now priced £3.60 for Clubcard members and £4 for those without

Tesco has made quality improvements and added new options to its regular meal deal

Tesco has increased the price of its meal deal offering, following quality improvements.

The supermarket has raised the price of its regular meal deal from £3.40 to £3.60 for Clubcard members and from £3.90 to £4 for those without a Clubcard.

The price increase is set to come into effect from Thursday, August 22 but will only be applicable to the regular meal deal, as the Premium meal deal price will remain the same, which is currently priced at £5 for Clubcard members and £5.50 for customers without.

Tesco announces price hike on popular lunchtime option - making it one of most expensive across UK supermarkets (Photo: Tesco) | Tesco

The supermarket has made the price increase due to quality improvements as well as the introduction of new options to include in the deal.

Quality improvements include new packaging, as well as additional options which includes the launch of seven new salads for a healthier lunchtime option.

With meal deal options also including the BLT Sandwich, McCoys Crisps, and the Urban Fruit mango snack pack - the cost of the items without the deal would cost over £8.

The use of a Tesco Clubcard does entitle the customer to discounted prices as well as the chance to earn points towards rewards.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Clubcard members will pay just £3.60 for a main, snack and drink, meaning our meal deal remains great value and the ideal way to grab lunch on-the-go.

“With millions of possible combinations across our stores, our recent improvements to ingredients and more than 20 new mains introduced this summer, the Tesco meal deal has got something for every taste.”

How does the Tesco meal deal price compare to other supermarket meal deal prices?

As the regular meal deal is priced at £4 for customers without a Clubcard it makes Tesco’s meal deal on the more expensive side compared to other supermarket meal deals.

Tesco now joins Co-op as the second most expensive supermarket meal deal, with both of those supermarkets pricing its regular meal deal at £4.

Supermarkets offering a cheaper meal deal price include Morrisons and Sainsbury’s whose meal deals are priced at £3.50. However, Waitrose remains the most expensive meal deal, priced at £5.

