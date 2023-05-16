News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs

Results released from latest food hygiene inspections on venues across the Harborough district

The good news is that there are many five stars in the list

By Andrew Dowdeswell and Will Grimond, Data Reporters
Published 16th May 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:29 BST

The latest food hygiene ratings have been given out to venues across the Harborough district.

The good news is that there are many five stars in the list - the highest rating given out by Food Standards Agency.

Here are the full list of scores from inspections which took place this year (in order of highest to lowest rating):

The latest food hygiene ratings have been given out to venues across the Harborough district.The latest food hygiene ratings have been given out to venues across the Harborough district.
The latest food hygiene ratings have been given out to venues across the Harborough district.
Most Popular

• Rated 5: Mini Mischiefs at Unit 6, Three Manors Retail Park, Rockingham Road, Market Harborough; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: Coba International Ltd at Coba Plastics Ltd, Marlborough Drive, Fleckney, Leicestershire; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Karters Cafe Ltd at 20 Church Street, Lutterworth, Leicestershire; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: The Royalist at 29 Western Avenue, Market Harborough; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: Rose And Crown at Main Street, Tilton On The Hill; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Top Wok at 16 High Street, Market Harborough; rated on March 31

• Rated 4: China Cottage, 17 High Street, Lutterworth; rated on March 22.

• Rated 4: Hong Kong Take Away, 30 Goward Street, Market Harborough; rated on March 16.

• Rated 4: The New Sunargow at 14 Station Road, Lutterworth; rated on February 7

• Rated 4: Crown Of India at 6 Leicester Road, Fleckney; rated on January 18

• Rated 3: Cinnamon Lounge, 127 Northampton Road, Market Harborough; rated on March 16.

• Rated 3: Cheikho's Trattoria at 12 Church Street, Lutterworth; rated on February 7

Related topics:Market HarboroughLutterworthFood Standards AgencyLeicestershire