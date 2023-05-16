Results released from latest food hygiene inspections on venues across the Harborough district
The good news is that there are many five stars in the list
The latest food hygiene ratings have been given out to venues across the Harborough district.
The good news is that there are many five stars in the list - the highest rating given out by Food Standards Agency.
Here are the full list of scores from inspections which took place this year (in order of highest to lowest rating):
• Rated 5: Mini Mischiefs at Unit 6, Three Manors Retail Park, Rockingham Road, Market Harborough; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: Coba International Ltd at Coba Plastics Ltd, Marlborough Drive, Fleckney, Leicestershire; rated on April 11
• Rated 5: Karters Cafe Ltd at 20 Church Street, Lutterworth, Leicestershire; rated on March 22
• Rated 5: The Royalist at 29 Western Avenue, Market Harborough; rated on March 28
• Rated 5: Rose And Crown at Main Street, Tilton On The Hill; rated on March 16
• Rated 5: Top Wok at 16 High Street, Market Harborough; rated on March 31
• Rated 4: China Cottage, 17 High Street, Lutterworth; rated on March 22.
• Rated 4: Hong Kong Take Away, 30 Goward Street, Market Harborough; rated on March 16.
• Rated 4: The New Sunargow at 14 Station Road, Lutterworth; rated on February 7
• Rated 4: Crown Of India at 6 Leicester Road, Fleckney; rated on January 18
• Rated 3: Cinnamon Lounge, 127 Northampton Road, Market Harborough; rated on March 16.
• Rated 3: Cheikho's Trattoria at 12 Church Street, Lutterworth; rated on February 7