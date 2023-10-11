News you can trust since 1854
Popular Autumn Market returns to Harborough this weekend

The market returns this Friday until Sunday
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 14:07 BST
Ceramic bowls from Lafi Crafts.Ceramic bowls from Lafi Crafts.
Ceramic bowls from Lafi Crafts.

Seasonal celebrations are afoot as a popular event returns to Harborough’s town square this weekend.

The Autumn Market is coming to town this Friday (October 13) running through to Sunday.

Now a firm fixture in the town’s annual calendar, the market will feature a selection of international street foods, handmade groceries and a bar serving craft ciders and beers.

There will be plenty of inspiration for some early Christmas shopping too, with stalls offering up an array of arts, crafts, jewellery and homeware from around the world.

Director of organiser Zoom Events, Paul Kennedy, said: “We always enjoy visiting Market Harborough where our events are warmly received by local people.

“In these tough economic times, it’s important that we continue to add intrigue and vibrancy to attract people into local town centres.”

The Market Harborough Autumn Market will be open on Friday from 11am to 6pm, Saturday, from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

