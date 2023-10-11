Ceramic bowls from Lafi Crafts.

Seasonal celebrations are afoot as a popular event returns to Harborough’s town square this weekend.

The Autumn Market is coming to town this Friday (October 13) running through to Sunday.

Now a firm fixture in the town’s annual calendar, the market will feature a selection of international street foods, handmade groceries and a bar serving craft ciders and beers.

There will be plenty of inspiration for some early Christmas shopping too, with stalls offering up an array of arts, crafts, jewellery and homeware from around the world.

Director of organiser Zoom Events, Paul Kennedy, said: “We always enjoy visiting Market Harborough where our events are warmly received by local people.

“In these tough economic times, it’s important that we continue to add intrigue and vibrancy to attract people into local town centres.”