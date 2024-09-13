Plenty of 5-stars in latest food hygiene scores for Harborough - but a 1-star appears on the list
The latest food hygiene scores have been released for the Harborough district.
The good news is that there are plenty of five stars - however, there is a one-star on the list.
Here are the latest results (in order of highest rating):
- Rated 5: Blend Coffee And Cakes at 20 Manor Walk, Market Harborough; rated on July 15
- Rated 5: Yews Hotel at The Yews, 29 London Road, Great Glen; rated on July 9
- Rated 5: Gusto Italian at Pizzaman, 8 Church Street, Lutterworth; rated on January 30
- Rated 5: Dog And Gun at Main Street, Keyham; rated on June 27
- Rated 5: Greggs at 5a St Marys Place, Market Harborough; rated on August 19
- Rated 5: Pret A Manger at 9 The Square, Market Harborough; rated on July 30
- Rated 3: Crown Of India, 6 Leicester Road, Fleckney; rated on July 24
- Rated 1: Northern Cobbler, at Unit 1, Rolleston Lodge Business Centre, Harborough Road, Billesdon; rated on August 12.