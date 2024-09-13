Plenty of 5-stars in latest food hygiene scores for Harborough - but a 1-star appears on the list

By Data Reporters
Published 13th Sep 2024, 12:37 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 12:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The latest food hygiene scores have been released for the Harborough district.

The good news is that there are plenty of five stars - however, there is a one-star on the list.

Here are the latest results (in order of highest rating):

  • Rated 5: Blend Coffee And Cakes at 20 Manor Walk, Market Harborough; rated on July 15
  • Rated 5: Yews Hotel at The Yews, 29 London Road, Great Glen; rated on July 9
  • Rated 5: Gusto Italian at Pizzaman, 8 Church Street, Lutterworth; rated on January 30
  • Rated 5: Dog And Gun at Main Street, Keyham; rated on June 27
  • Rated 5: Greggs at 5a St Marys Place, Market Harborough; rated on August 19
  • Rated 5: Pret A Manger at 9 The Square, Market Harborough; rated on July 30
  • Rated 3: Crown Of India, 6 Leicester Road, Fleckney; rated on July 24
  • Rated 1: Northern Cobbler, at Unit 1, Rolleston Lodge Business Centre, Harborough Road, Billesdon; rated on August 12.
Related topics:Harborough
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice