New hygiene ratings awarded in Harborough district - five places achieve top marks
The ratings are given by the Food Standards Agency
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six places in the Harborough district.
Five of them received the top mark - five star - while the other received a four out of five rating.
The ratings are given by the Food Standards Agency and are available online – visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/
The ratings are as follows:
Most Popular
-
1
New hygiene ratings awarded in Harborough district - five places achieve top marks
-
2
Property focus: Fancy a house with its own cinema, swimming pool, spa and outdoor lake? Here's one in the Harborough district
-
3
Tesco Toy Sale launches with up to 50% off big name brands including LEGO, Barbie and Hot Wheels
• Rated 5: Vanilla Bake Box at 25 Market Street, Lutterworth, rated on September 28
• Rated 5: The Chandlers at Chandlers Arms, Fenny Lane, Shearsby, rated on September 30
• Rated 5: The Oat Hill at 31 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, rated on September 28
• Rated 5: Kibworth Thai, rated on September 28
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Papadoms at 19 Linden Drive, Lutterworth, rated on September 21
• Rated 4: The Freemasons Arms at 101 St Marys Road, Market Harborough, rated on August 16