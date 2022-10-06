New hygiene ratings awarded in Harborough district - five places achieve top marks

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six places in the Harborough district.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six places in the Harborough district.

Five of them received the top mark - five star - while the other received a four out of five rating.

The ratings are given by the Food Standards Agency and are available online – visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

The ratings are as follows:

• Rated 5: Vanilla Bake Box at 25 Market Street, Lutterworth, rated on September 28

• Rated 5: The Chandlers at Chandlers Arms, Fenny Lane, Shearsby, rated on September 30

• Rated 5: The Oat Hill at 31 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Kibworth Thai, rated on September 28

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Papadoms at 19 Linden Drive, Lutterworth, rated on September 21