New hygiene ratings awarded in Harborough district - five places achieve top marks

The ratings are given by the Food Standards Agency

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 1:45 pm - 1 min read
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six places in the Harborough district.
Five of them received the top mark - five star - while the other received a four out of five rating.

The ratings are given by the Food Standards Agency and are available online – visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

The ratings are as follows:

• Rated 5: Vanilla Bake Box at 25 Market Street, Lutterworth, rated on September 28

• Rated 5: The Chandlers at Chandlers Arms, Fenny Lane, Shearsby, rated on September 30

• Rated 5: The Oat Hill at 31 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Kibworth Thai, rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Papadoms at 19 Linden Drive, Lutterworth, rated on September 21

• Rated 4: The Freemasons Arms at 101 St Marys Road, Market Harborough, rated on August 16

