More great news for diners – 5-stars all round in latest food hygiene ratings for Harborough
The latest food hygiene ratings are in for the Harborough district.
And the good news is that once again there are all five-star scores.
The Food Standard Agency ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Harborough District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.
Here are the latest results, in order of the best ratings, mainly from May and June:
- Rated 5: The Extra End (Scraptoft Golf Club) at Scraptoft Golf Club, Beeby Road, Scraptoft; rated on May 22
- Rated 5: Harborough Leisure Centre at Northampton Road, Market Harborough; rated on May 20
- Rated 5: Everyone Active Lutterworth Leisure Centre at Lutterworth Leisure Centre, Coventry Road, Lutterworth; rated on May 14
- Rated 5: Yummies at Kibworth Shooting Ground, Harborough Road, Kibworth Beauchamp; rated on May 14
- Rated 5: Karters Cafe Ltd at 20 Church Street, Lutterworth; rated on May 13
- Rated 5: Mill On The Soar Hotel at Coventry Road, Broughton Astley; rated on May 8
- Rated 5: TURKUAZ RESTAURANT at Bengal Palace, 1 Green Road, Broughton Astley; rated on May 8
- Rated 5: The Old Black Horse, 36 Main Street, Houghton On The Hill; rated on February 26
- Rated 5: Top Wok at 16 High Street, Market Harborough; rated on May 16
- Rated 5: Miles's Ltd. at 1 Market Street, Lutterworth; rated on May 13
- Rated 5: Miles Patisserie at 1a Market Street, Lutterworth; rated on May 13
- Rated 5: Swallow Cottage at 22 Coventry Road, Market Harborough; rated on May 13
- Rated 5: Nevill Holt Enterprises, at Nevill Holt Hall, Paddock Lane, Nevill Holt; rated on June 16
- Rated 5: Fox And Goose, Main Street, Illston On The Hill; rated on June 5