The latest food hygiene ratings are in for the Harborough district.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the good news is that once again there are all five-star scores.

The Food Standard Agency ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Harborough District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest results, in order of the best ratings, mainly from May and June:

It is five-stars all round for Harborough.

Rated 5: The Extra End (Scraptoft Golf Club) at Scraptoft Golf Club, Beeby Road, Scraptoft; rated on May 22

Rated 5: Harborough Leisure Centre at Northampton Road, Market Harborough; rated on May 20

Rated 5: Everyone Active Lutterworth Leisure Centre at Lutterworth Leisure Centre, Coventry Road, Lutterworth; rated on May 14

Rated 5: Yummies at Kibworth Shooting Ground, Harborough Road, Kibworth Beauchamp; rated on May 14

Rated 5: Karters Cafe Ltd at 20 Church Street, Lutterworth; rated on May 13

Rated 5: Mill On The Soar Hotel at Coventry Road, Broughton Astley; rated on May 8

Rated 5: TURKUAZ RESTAURANT at Bengal Palace, 1 Green Road, Broughton Astley; rated on May 8

Rated 5: The Old Black Horse, 36 Main Street, Houghton On The Hill; rated on February 26

Rated 5: Top Wok at 16 High Street, Market Harborough; rated on May 16

Rated 5: Miles's Ltd. at 1 Market Street, Lutterworth; rated on May 13

Rated 5: Miles Patisserie at 1a Market Street, Lutterworth; rated on May 13

Rated 5: Swallow Cottage at 22 Coventry Road, Market Harborough; rated on May 13

Rated 5: Nevill Holt Enterprises, at Nevill Holt Hall, Paddock Lane, Nevill Holt; rated on June 16

Rated 5: Fox And Goose, Main Street, Illston On The Hill; rated on June 5