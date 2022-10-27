Marks & Spencer's snow globe gins are back - and thery're £5 cheaper than last year
Marks & Spen light-up snow globe gin liqueurs are back by popular demand and costt £15 a bottle that's £5 cheaper than last year.
Famed for the stunning light-up bottles of gin liqueur, Marks & Spencer has brought back its wo most popular - clementine and spiced sugar plum he latter tastes just like a warm mince pie in a glass.
The number one selling spirit in the UK last December - these festive beauts truly are a must-have.
Making the perfect gift this Christmas, whether that is a gift for a loved one, or a little treat for yourself , they also double up as a stunning decoration.
Not only are they beautifully designed taking inspiration from The Nutcracker ballet, they also illuminate AND contain edible 23-carat gold or silver leaf for ultimate snow globe effect.
Give them a shake and be dazzled as the flecks flutter around inside.
How best to enjoy you ask... here are some serving suggestions:
Cocktail of dreams:
A warming cocktail at Christmas is just what is needed, and this simple recipe is perfect for a chilly night, or in a flask on your Xmas day stroll. Warm four measures of apple juice in a pan, add two measures of Spiced Sugar Plum Gin Liqueur - gently stir until hot. Pour into a mug/flask and garnish with an apple slice. SIP, SIP, HOORAY.
Pimp up your fizz:
Make your glass of bubbly super festive with a 15ml pour of either the clementine or spiced sugar plum liqueur atop your favour bubbly - we recommend topping a crisp glass of prosecco.
On the rocks:
For those who like it neat, these beautiful liqueurs can simply be served over ice as a stunningly festive aperitif.
In-store now:
Light-up Snow Globe Spiced Sugar Plum Gin Liqueur
£15, 70cl – Alc 20% vol
Festive spiced sugar plum flavoured gin liqueur snow globe (which tastes just like a warm mince pie). This stunning liqueur contains edible silver leaf which creates a magical winter scene when you shake the bottle, making the perfect festive gift.
Light-up Snow Globe Clementine Gin Liqueur
£15, 70cl – Alc 20% vol
Shake up some festive sparkle with our clementine-flavoured gin liqueur snow globe. This zesty liqueur contains edible gold leaf which creates a magical winter scene when you shake the bottle, making for an unforgettable gift.
Also available in online bundles:
Clementine Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift, £35
Don’t miss out on this season’s must-have Christmas gift. A bottle of our sparkling light-up clementine snow globe gin liqueur, with edible 23-carat gold leaf in a stunning light-up bottle design inspired by The Nutcracker ballet, perfectly paired with our limited-edition Christmas Conte Priuli Oro Prosecco, in a beautiful matching gift box. Snap up this online-exclusive set and light up their Christmas
Spiced Sugar Plum Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift, £35
This stunning gift contains a bottle of our light-up spiced sugar plum snow globe gin liqueur, with edible silver leaf in a stunning Sugar Plum Fairy light-up bottle design and a bottle of our limited-edition Christmas Conte Priuli Oro Prosecco. All encased in a beautiful matching gift box. Order this online-exclusive set and light up their Christmas