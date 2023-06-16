The market will be held in The Square and feature a variety of vegan street food, bakes, cheeses, cosmetics, clothing and jewellery, as well as arts and crafts and charity stalls.

The event is being run by Vegan Market Co. Its founder Lewis Beresford said: “We are so excited to be back in Market Harborough. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers. We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Market Harborough!”