Market Harborough Vegan Market will be back in town this weekend

It will feature vegan street food, bakes, cheeses, cosmetics, clothing and jewellery, as well as arts and crafts and charity stalls.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST
The Market Harborough Vegan Market is coming back to the town centre on Sunday June 18.
The Market Harborough Vegan Market is coming back to the town centre on Sunday June 18.

The Market Harborough Vegan Market is coming back to the town centre on Sunday June 18.

The market will be held in The Square and feature a variety of vegan street food, bakes, cheeses, cosmetics, clothing and jewellery, as well as arts and crafts and charity stalls.

The event is being run by Vegan Market Co. Its founder Lewis Beresford said: “We are so excited to be back in Market Harborough. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers. We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Market Harborough!”

The Market Harborough Vegan Market will run from 10.30am to 4pm.

