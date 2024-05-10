Many 5-stars - but sadly one 1-star rating - feature in latest food hygiene scores for Harborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The good news is that the majority of the places inspected received top marks.

The latest food hygiene scores make encouraging reading for the Harborough district - but one place did score a one-star rating.

But let's take the positives - the inspectors gave out many five-star ratings to our restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

The inspectors gave out many five-star ratings

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings and the date they were inspected:

Rated 5: Albert's Cafe at Unit 2, Evergreen Field Farm, Pincet Lane, North Kilworth; rated on March 22

Rated 5: Waterfront at Waterfront Restaurant And Bar, Terminal Warehouse, Union Wharf, Market Harborough; rated on March 22

Rated 5: Buttercups Tearoom at Billesdon Lodge Farm, Tilton Road, Billesdon, Leicestershire; rated on March 15

Rated 5: St Catharine's Church at St Catharines Church, Main Street, Houghton On The Hill, Leicestershire; rated on March 12

Rated 5: Hai Tian Restaurant at Hai Tan, 27 Church Street, Lutterworth, Leicestershire; rated on January 16

Rated 5: The Olde Royal Oak at Olde Royal Oak, Valley Lane, Bitteswell, Leicestershire; rated on March 22

Rated 5: Canton at Unit 2, 95 Main Street, Broughton Astley, Leicestershire; rated on March 13

Rated 5: Boboli at 88 Main Street, Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire; rated on May 1

Rated 5: Mini Mischiefs at Unit 6, Three Manors Retail Park, Rockingham Road, Market Harborough; rated on April 16

Rated 5: The Rose And Crown at Rose And Crown Public House, Main Street, Thurnby, Leicestershire; rated on February 23

Rated 4: Shanghai Way at The Chef, 2 Lathkill Street, Market Harborough, Leicestershire; rated on April 10

Rated 4: St Marys Fish Bar, 72 St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on March 19.

Rated 3: Queens Arms, Main Street, Leire; rated on March 8.

Rated 3: Bengal Kitchen, at Market Harborough Mobility, 20 St Mary's Road, Market Harborough; rated on March 8.

Rated 1: The Sandwich Shop (MH), 125 St Mary's Road, Market Harborough; rated on March 28.