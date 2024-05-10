Many 5-stars - but sadly one 1-star rating - feature in latest food hygiene scores for Harborough
The latest food hygiene scores make encouraging reading for the Harborough district - but one place did score a one-star rating.
But let's take the positives - the inspectors gave out many five-star ratings to our restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeways.
The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.
Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings and the date they were inspected:
- Rated 5: Albert's Cafe at Unit 2, Evergreen Field Farm, Pincet Lane, North Kilworth; rated on March 22
- Rated 5: Waterfront at Waterfront Restaurant And Bar, Terminal Warehouse, Union Wharf, Market Harborough; rated on March 22
- Rated 5: Buttercups Tearoom at Billesdon Lodge Farm, Tilton Road, Billesdon, Leicestershire; rated on March 15
- Rated 5: St Catharine's Church at St Catharines Church, Main Street, Houghton On The Hill, Leicestershire; rated on March 12
- Rated 5: Hai Tian Restaurant at Hai Tan, 27 Church Street, Lutterworth, Leicestershire; rated on January 16
- Rated 5: The Olde Royal Oak at Olde Royal Oak, Valley Lane, Bitteswell, Leicestershire; rated on March 22
- Rated 5: Canton at Unit 2, 95 Main Street, Broughton Astley, Leicestershire; rated on March 13
- Rated 5: Boboli at 88 Main Street, Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire; rated on May 1
- Rated 5: Mini Mischiefs at Unit 6, Three Manors Retail Park, Rockingham Road, Market Harborough; rated on April 16
- Rated 5: The Rose And Crown at Rose And Crown Public House, Main Street, Thurnby, Leicestershire; rated on February 23
- Rated 4: Shanghai Way at The Chef, 2 Lathkill Street, Market Harborough, Leicestershire; rated on April 10
- Rated 4: St Marys Fish Bar, 72 St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on March 19.
- Rated 3: Queens Arms, Main Street, Leire; rated on March 8.
- Rated 3: Bengal Kitchen, at Market Harborough Mobility, 20 St Mary's Road, Market Harborough; rated on March 8.
- Rated 1: The Sandwich Shop (MH), 125 St Mary's Road, Market Harborough; rated on March 28.
For more information, as well as previous inspection results, visit the Food Standards Agency website at https://www.food.gov.uk/