Maki & Ramen to bring authentic Japanese flavours to Leicester

Highcross Leicester has confirmed that the much-loved sushi and noodle bar, Maki & Ramen, is set to join its culinary lineup ahead of Summer 2025, opening its doors towards the end of May.

Marking the arrival of the very first Maki & Ramen in the East Midlands, the Leicester launch represents an exciting expansion for both the brand and Leicester’s food scene.

Known for its signature ramen bowls and fresh sushi rolls, Maki & Ramen has built a strong reputation across the UK, offering diners a taste of authentic Asian food, with an emphasis on quality ingredients and traditional cooking techniques. With locations in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester, Maki & Ramen has become a go-to destination for traditional Japanese cuisine.

Spanning 3,340 sq ft, the new restaurant will provide a vibrant dining experience for over 100 guests, where Leicester foodies will enjoy expertly-crafted ramen and hand-rolled sushi, as well as its signature lager, 'Makibiru', and Japanese-inspired cocktails and mocktails. A full halal range will also be available, including all chicken, beef and sushi dishes.

The first of its kind in the East Midlands, diners will be welcomed by the traditional sounds of the Taiko Drum and sakura cherry blossom branches cascading from the ceiling, complementing the space’s signature rose gold interiors.

Located in St. Peter’s Square, offering diners both inside and alfresco seating, Maki & Ramen joins an already diverse food offering at Highcross, including well-known brands like Wagamama, YO! Sushi and Tamatanga.

The arrival of Maki & Ramen is part of Highcross’ ongoing commitment to bringing sought-after brands to the centre, as Centre Director, Michelle Menezes, explains:

“Visitors to the centre are always on the look-out for memorable and unique dining experiences, and Maki & Ramen’s reputation for fresh, high-quality Japanese cuisine makes it a perfect fit for Highcross. More than a new restaurant, Maki & Ramen is a vibrant addition to our ever-growing food scene and is one of many exciting additions we have planned over the coming months, as we continue to enhance our shopping and dining experience. We’re delighted that Leicester, and Highcross, will be home to the first Maki & Ramen in the East Midlands.”

Teddy Lee, Founder and CEO of Maki & Ramen, added:

“We're so excited to be bringing Maki & Ramen to Leicester. Highcross is the perfect location for us to share our passion for good traditional Japanese dishes and build a vibrant community around great food.

“Our mission has always been to serve the very best ramen and sushi, and we can’t wait to welcome Leicester diners to experience it first-hand. Standout dishes such as our rich Tonkotsu ramen, delicate sashimi platters, and flavor-packed sushi rolls are sure to delight food lovers across the city."

For further information about Highcross, visit www.highcrossleicester.com/ or follow the centre’s social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.