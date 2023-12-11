Local school boy launches popular refillable spicy chilli oil for charity fundraiser

Benjy, a talented 14-year old student from Market Harborough, has recently launched "Benjy's Everlasting Chilli Oil", a gourmet blend that's taking the local culinary scene by storm.

More than just a palate-pleasing creation, and a great Christmas gift, the initiative is dedicated to supporting a good cause, with proceeds going directly to fundraising for an ecological, environmental trip to help guard critical biodiversity. And the bottle is refillable!

The website, BenjysEverlastingChilliOil.com, offers a detailed look into the ingredients, the production process, and the passion that drives the young entrepreneur. Created using a blend of premium whole chillies and oil, and Benjy's secret recipe, the chilli oil promises an authentic, robust flavour that's sure to delight spice enthusiasts and food lovers alike.

Because the whole chillies remain in the bottle, when the oil gets low, you can simply top it back up with your preferred oil, and the chillies will infuse the oil with their flavour again and again, for years to come.

Several local stores have already begun stocking Benjy's chilli oil, including Weltons and Waterloo Cottage farm shop, with many praising its unique taste and versatility in various dishes.

"I've tried countless chilli oils in my time, but Benjy's stands out not just for its flavour, but also for its heart," said Ed Price, a local customer. "Knowing that each bottle supports a charitable cause makes every drop taste better."

Benjy embarked on this venture as his school charitable fundraiser. Wanting to fundraise in a distinctive way, he turned to his love for cooking and experimentation. After several iterations and taste tests, "Benjy's Everlasting Chilli Oil" was born.

"I love the kick that the chilli brings to any dish," said Benjy. "Creating this chilli oil has been a journey, and knowing it will help the eco conservation work we’re doing makes it even better."

Residents are encouraged to support this young entrepreneur's efforts and savour the rich taste of "Benjy's Everlasting Chilli Oil". It's not just an addition to your pantry; it's a bottle filled with love, hard work, and the spirit of giving back.