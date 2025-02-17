Let's celebrate our local eateries - 26 Harborough district venues all given 5-star rating during latest food hygiene ratings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Good news for diners in the Harborough district - 26 venues have all been given a five-star rating during latest food hygiene inspections.

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections, which took place in January (and one in December).

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene during the inspection and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

The Food Standards Agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency - all five-stars!

Rated 5: The Grey Goose at Lutterworth Road, Gilmorton; rated on January 23

Rated 5: Shearsby Bath at Bruntingthorpe Road, Shearsby; rated on January 16

Rated 5: Olive Catering At Toyota GB Ltd at Unit 2200, @Toyota Gb Limited Canteen, Shackleton Way, Magna Park; rated on January 15

Rated 5: The Hungry Pilot at Workshop, Coventry Gliding Club Ltd The Soaring Centre, Sibbertoft Road, Husbands Bosworth; rated on January 15

Rated 5: Ashby Arms at Main Street, Hungarton; rated on January 14

Rated 5: Leicester Aero Club Limited at The Aero Club Leicester East Airfield, Gartree Road, Stoughton; rated on January 14

Rated 5: Starbucks at 3 St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on January 13

Rated 5: The Chequers Inn at The Chequers Country Inn, Main Street, Ullesthorpe; rated on January 13

Rated 5: Kibworth Golf Club at Weir Road, Kibworth Beauchamp; rated on January 9

Rated 5: Garden Barn Cafe at Town End Farm, Rugby Road, Cotesbach; rated on January 8

Rated 5: Pennbury Farm Ltd at Office, Pennbury Farm, Stretton Road, Great Glen; rated on January 7

Rated 5: The Roebuck at Trimbush Way, Market Harborough; rated on January 7

Rated 5: Wistow Cafe Bistro at Wistow Rural Centre, Kibworth Road, Wistow; rated on January 7

Rated 5: Ascough's Bistro at 24b St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on November 20

Rated 5: The Bull at Bulls Head Inn, 2 Main Street, Broughton Astley; rated on January 15

Rated 5: The Fox & Hounds at Fox And Hounds, Hallaton Road, Tugby; rated on January 14

Rated 5: The White House at 375 Scraptoft Lane, Scraptoft; rated on January 14

Rated 5: Old Red Lion at Main Street, Welham, Market Harborough; rated on January 13

Rated 5: White Horse at White Horse 30/32, Station Road, Broughton Astley; rated on January 13

Rated 5: Old Crown at 7 High Street, Fleckney; rated on January 10

Rated 5: The Oat Hill at 31 Kettering Road, Market Harborough; rated on January 10

Rated 5: The Foxpond at Horse And Hounds, Glen Rise, Great Glen; rated on January 6

Rated 5: White Lion at The White Lion, Lutterworth Road, North Kilworth, Leicestershire; rated on December 5

Rated 5: Central Fish Bar at 3 Central Avenue, Lutterworth, Leicestershire; rated on January 8

Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Dominos Pizza, Trimbush Way, Market Harborough, Leicestershire; rated on January 7

Rated 5: Dominos Pizza at Fish Cabin, 48 Main Street, Broughton Astley, Leicestershire; rated on December 4