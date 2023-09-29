Latest food hygiene scores for the Harborough district make great reading for diners
and live on Freeview channel 276
The latest food hygiene scores for places in the Harborough district have been released.
And the good news is that there are plenty of five stars on the list.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here are the scores that have been released in September (in order of highest to lowest):
• Rated 5: Istanbul Kitchen at 19 Abbey Street, Market Harborough; rated on September 12
• Rated 5: Little Thai at Harborough Mail, 9 Northampton Road, Market Harborough; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: Pizzaman \& Veneto at Pizzaman And Punta Di Vista, 17 Manor Walk, Market Harborough; rated on September 5
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Kilworth Springs Golf Club Ltd at Kilworth Springs Golf Club, South Kilworth Road, North Kilworth; rated on August 29
• Rated 5: Launde Abbey Retreat House And Conference Centre at Launde Abbey, Launde Road, Launde, Leicester; rated on August 11
• Rated 5: Weltons Deli at Weltons, 28 The Green, Great Bowden; rated on June 29
• Rated 5: The George And Dragon at George And Dragon, 18 Green Road, Broughton Astley; rated on June 12
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Ruffles at 43 High Street, Market Harborough; rated on May 11
• Rated 5: Louisa's Place at 4 St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: Fifty Eight at 58 St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on August 11
• Rated 4: Golden Fish, at 42 Main Street, Broughton Astley; rated on August 22.
• Rated 4: Freedom Support, at Unit A1 Tower Goods Inwards, Sovereign Park, Market Harborough; rated on August 9.