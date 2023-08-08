News you can trust since 1854
Latest food hygiene results released for Harborough pubs, cafes and restaurants - and it is good news for diners

Nearly all of them received a five-star rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST

The latest food hygiene results have been released for July - and it is good news for most of the venues in the Harborough district.

Nearly all of them received a five-star rating, the highest possible score.

Here are the results:

• Rated 5: Rural Relaxing at Hallaton Road, Medbourne; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: Appleby's at Oriental Healing, 7 Adam And Eve Street, Market Harborough; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: The Sugar Loaf at 18 High Street, Market Harborough; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Aylestone Saint James RFC at @Aylestone Saint James Rfc, Covert Lane, Scraptoft; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: Shoulder Of Mutton at 60 Main Street, Foxton; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: The Crown Inn at Crown Inn, Lutterworth Road, Gilmorton; rated on June 1

• Rated 5: The Man At Arms at The Green, Bitteswell; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Foxton Locks Inn at Foxton Locks, Gumley Road, Foxton; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Swallow Cottage at 22 Coventry Road, Market Harborough; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: White Swan, at Main Streeet, Shawell; rated on May 19.

• Rated 5: Leisure Centre Cafe, at Harborough Leisure Centre, Northampton Road, Market Harborough; rated on May 16.

• Rated 4: Bell Inn at Main Street, Burton Overy; rated on May 31

• Rated 4: Sweethedges Farm Tea Shop at Sweethedges Farm, Stockerston Road, Allexton; rated on May 18

• Rated 3: Yo Mi Corner at 1 Devitt Way, Broughton Astley; rated on June 7

