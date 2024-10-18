Latest food hygiene ratings in Harborough feature plenty of 5-stars - but also 1-star score

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for venues, from takeaways to pubs, across the Harborough district.

Any place where food is supplied, sold or eaten is given a rating and has been ranked for food hygiene, with zero being the worst and five being the best.

The ratings are based on areas such as handling, storage and preparation of food, cleanliness of facilities and how well food safety issues are managed.

Here are the latest scores, in order of rating:

Rated 5: The New Sunargow at 14 Station Road, Lutterworth; rated on September 25

Rated 5: The Great at 6 High Street, Great Easton; rated on September 18

Rated 5: The Yard Cafe at The Stableyard, Main Street, Cotesbach; rated on May 30

Rated 5: Satya at 12a London Road, Great Glen; rated on May 1

Rated 5: Lighthouse Indian Paradise at 9 Station Street, Kibworth Beauchamp; rated on April 17

Rated 5: Remingtons Coffee Shop at 56 High Street, Kibworth Beauchamp; rated on April 16

Rated 5: Abbey Cottage at Abbey Cottage Cantonese, 10 Abbey Street, Market Harborough; rated on August 14

Rated 5: Eurest, Asda George House at George House, Magna Park, Coventry Road, Lutterworth; rated on September 10

Rated 5: Palmers at Ullesthorpe Garden And Aquatic Centre, Lutterworth Road, Ullesthorpe; rated on September 10

Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 26 Church Street, Lutterworth; rated on September 9

Rated 5: E&R Tearoom Ltd at 10 High Street, Lutterworth; rated on September 9

Rated 5: Avatar Cafe Lounge at 115 St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on August 28

Rated 5: Windmill Farm Park at Windmill Farm, Langton Road, Kibworth Harcourt; rated on August 28

Rated 5: The Shambles Public House at 10 Bell Street, Lutterworth; rated on September 9

Rated 5: Harborough Town Trading Ltd at Harborough Town Football Club, Northampton Road, Market Harborough; rated on August 30

Rated 5: Old Black Horse Inn at Old Black Horse, 36 Main Street, Houghton On The Hill; rated on August 21

Rated 5: The Fox Inn at North End, Hallaton; rated on August 21

Rated 5: Hong Kong Take Away at 30 Goward Street, Market Harborough; rated on September 11

Rated 5: Blue Wave Fish Bar at Bluewave Fish Bar, 28 Coventry Road, Market Harborough; rated on September 4

Rated 5: China Cottage at Chengs Cottage, 17 High Street, Lutterworth; rated on August 28

Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Unit B, Trimbush Way, Market Harborough; rated on August 27

Rated 4: Houghton Chippy, 38 Uppingham Road, Houghton On The Hill; rated on August 21

Rated 3: Sunargow Tandoori Restaurant at Sunargow Tandoori Restaurant (Upstairs), 44b Main Street, Broughton Astley, Leicester; rated on August 15

Rated 2: The Market Place Cafe, at Market Hall, Northampton Road, Market Harborough; rated on August 21

Rated 1: Northern Cobbler, at Unit 1, Rolleston Lodge Business Centre, Harborough Road, Billesdon; rated on August 12.