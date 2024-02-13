In pictures: Couple visit and rate every Wetherpoon pub in Leicestershire - here are their ratings

We recently covered a story about a couple who are hoping to review every Wetherspoon pub in the UK - and how one pub in the Harborough district is currently their favourite.

Known as the Wetho Wanderers, they have now visited every pub in Leicestershire, the first county to be completely 'ticked off' their list:

So we wanted to bring you their ratings and see if you agree.

We have only put a small part of their reviews, so please visit their website to get all the details: https://wethowanderers.com/

Overall, the Wetho Wanderers said: "Leicestershire turned out to be an impressive county for Wetherspoons; not only can it boast the best pub we visited in 2023 (The White House, which earned itself an impressive 4.75/5) but three of its ten Spoons earned themselves scores over 4. The Shoulder of Mutton in Ashby-de-la-Zouch was the joint-fourth best pub we visited last year with a score of 4.50/5, and The Coin Exchange the joint-ninth with a score of 4.00/5.

"Similarly impressive is the variety of pubs, from The High Cross, which inhabits a building originally built in the temperance movement, to The Kettleby Cross, a pub built just over a decade-and-a-half ago in 2007."

Leicestershire’s average score is: 3.31/5

1 . The Sugar Loaf, Market Harborough Part of their review: Inside the pub stretches deep into the old warehouse, embracing the industrial trusses and skylights of the old structure to form a long, thin interior where the elegant dark wood bar is the main feature. Seating is plentiful throughout, with enclosed booths off to the side and even the shopkeeper’s large chair taking centre stage at the front of the pub. To the rear is a beer garden, hidden by the old streets of Market Harborough. Overall score: 2.58/5 Photo: The Wetho Wanderers Photo Sales

2 . The White House, Scraptoft To the side and the rear a large beer garden wraps itself around the pub, with dozens of tables offering more seating areas for summer days. On our visit we found a small village fete, fairly unorthadox for a Wetherspoon but showing that the pub plays an important part in the local community. Overall score: 4.75/5 Photo: The Wetho Wanderers Photo Sales

3 . The Lord Keeper of the Great Seal, Oadby Part of their review: The interior takes in a lot of natural light from the glass windows at the front of the pub, and it stretches around to a sunken seating area to the right. The front windows appear to open fully which presumably makes this a rather lovely pub to enjoy in the (rare) hot days of the British summer. Overall score: 2.83/5 Photo: The Wetho Wanderers Photo Sales

4 . The William Wygston, Wigston Part of their review: Stained glass windows separate cosy booths, but most interesting is the myriad sculptures throughout the pub, from the huge and impressive metal dragon sculpture guarding the stairs to the toilet, to the intriguing statuettes lining the staircase. Overall score: 2.58/5 Photo: The Wetho Wanderers Photo Sales