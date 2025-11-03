High scores in the latest food hygiene ratings for the Harborough district
The Food Standards Agency has published the results from the latest inspections in the Harborough district, which took place between June and October.
Three places received the highest score – a five-star award. Four others were given a four-star rating while the lowest score was a three-star rating.
The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Harborough District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.
Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings:
- Rated 5: Asda ADC Lutterworth at Asda, Plot 1100, Hunter Boulevard, Magna Park; rated on June 17
- Rated 5: The Sugar Loaf at 18 High Street, Market Harborough; rated on October 16
- Rated 5: The Shires Inn at The Shires, Main Street, Peatling Parva; rated on September 24
- Rated 4: The Great Wall House at 27 Linden Drive, Lutterworth; rated on September 17
- Rated 4: The Man At Arms, The Green, Bitteswell; rated on September 3.
- Rated 4: Northern Cobbler, Unit 1, Rolleston Lodge Business Centre, Harborough Road, Billesdon; rated on September 3.
- Rated 4: Cheng's Garden, at 66 Main Street, Broughton Astley; rated on September 25.
- Rated 3: The Sandwich Shop (MH), at 125 St Mary’s Road, Market Harborough; rated on September 25.