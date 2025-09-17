High fives all around in the latest food hygiene results for the Harborough district
The Food Standards Agency has published the results from the latest inspections in the Harborough district, which took place between June and September.
The good news is that the majority of places received the highest score – a five-star award. The lowest score was a three-star rating.
The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Harborough District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.
Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings:
Five stars
- Rated 5: Oggi at 88 Main Street, Kibworth Harcourt; rated on June 17
- Rated 5: Rose And Crown at Main Street, Tilton On The Hill; rated on June 18
- Rated 5: Scraptoft Golf Club at Beeby Road, Scraptoft; rated on May 22
- Rated 5: Foxton Locks Inn at Foxton Locks, Gumley Road, Foxton; rated on July 15
- Rated 5: TJs Burger And Kebab Bar at 3 Shambles Court, Bell Street, Lutterworth; rated on July 8
- Rated 5: Coba International Ltd, at Coba Plastics Ltd, Marlborough Drive, Fleckney; rated on July 23
- Rated 5: Broughton Astley Leisure Centre, at Broughton Way, Broughton Astley; rated on July 8
- Rated 5: Coach And Horses, 54 Main Street, Lubenham; rated on August 13
- Rated 5: The Wine Shed, at 9a Church Square, Market Harborough; rated on August 29
- Rated 5: Mortons Bistro Ltd, at The Red Lion, Main Street, Gilmorton; rated on August 18
- Rated 5: Rocksalt Bistro Ltd at 35 High Street, Market Harborough; rated on September 10
- Rated 5: The Cafe Welland Park at Welland Park, Market Harborough; rated on September 10
- Rated 5: Cocos At 56 at Veterinary Surgery, 56 High Street, Kibworth Beauchamp; rated on September 9
- Rated 5: The Shoulder Of Mutton at 4 The Green, Great Bowden; rated on September 10
Four stars
- Rated 4: Coach And Horses, Leicester Road, Kibworth Harcourt; rated on July 17
- Rated 4: The Pig In Muck, Manor Road, Claybrooke Magna; rated on May 15
Three star
- Rated 3: Red Hot Curry Pot at 30 Coventry Road, Market Harborough; rated on May 29