Harborough's first ever vegan market will be a 'huge positive' for the town, say council leaders

The vegan market will be held on The Square in the town centre from 10.30am-4pm on Sunday October 31

Council leaders are welcoming the first ever vegan market to be staged in Market Harborough.

Cllr Phil King and Cllr Phil Knowles spoke as the mart is to be held on The Square in the town centre from 10.30am-4pm on Sunday October 31.

The event will feature vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

They have “all created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses”.

Cllr King, the leader of Harborough council, said: “We are delighted to bring the first ever vegan market to the district which I know will be popular with many residents.

“I’m sure it will bring lots of people into the town which is great for the market, and local shops.”

Cllr Phil Knowles, who heads up the council’s Liberal Democrat group, said: “The vegan market will generate huge positives for the community and the environment.

“Vitally, it also has the potential to attract additional footfall to the town.

“And that’s footfall that will benefit many other businesses in Market Harborough.”

Lewis Beresford, Vegan Market Co’s Founder, said: “We are so excited to be in Market Harborough for the first time.

“We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve.”

The Vegan Market Co ran its first event in 2016 and has grown fast to cover over 40 locations across the UK.

They showcase the country's best ethical and sustainable producers and aim to make veganism accessible and inclusive.