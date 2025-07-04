Harborough restaurant praised at British Curry Championships
Avatar Dining was in the running for East Midlands Curry Champion Of The Year - and although it did not win the title, it was 'Recognised for Excellence' at the awards ceremony held at the Bradford Hotel on Monday, June 30.
The restaurant, in St Mary’s Road, is no stranger to awards, having won the title of Restaurant of The Year in the East Midlands category at the 2022 English Curry Awards - and it won the honour of Best Fine Dining Restaurant at the 2023 Leicestershire Curry Awards.
The British Curry Championships was delivered by Oceanic Awards, the same team that puts together the Scottish, English and Nations Curry Awards.
Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the first British Curry Championship 2025, said: “We’d like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”