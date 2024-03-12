Harborough communities invited to come together for Easter festival

It includes live music and street drama
Published 12th Mar 2024, 15:42 GMT
The event has been a popular fixture in the past.The event has been a popular fixture in the past.
Harborough communities are invited to come together for an Easter festival.

Churches Together – an organisation which unites churches in and around Harborough – is hosting ‘Easter Live on the Square’ on Good Friday, March 29, 10.30am – 12.30pm.

The event will celebrate the story of Easter through live music and street drama, with treats from ice-cream and waffles to barista coffee.

There will be fun-filled family-friendly activities and free giveaways.

Search ‘Easter Live on the Square’ on Facebook for details.

