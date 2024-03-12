Harborough communities invited to come together for Easter festival
It includes live music and street drama
Harborough communities are invited to come together for an Easter festival.
Churches Together – an organisation which unites churches in and around Harborough – is hosting ‘Easter Live on the Square’ on Good Friday, March 29, 10.30am – 12.30pm.
The event will celebrate the story of Easter through live music and street drama, with treats from ice-cream and waffles to barista coffee.
There will be fun-filled family-friendly activities and free giveaways.
Search ‘Easter Live on the Square’ on Facebook for details.