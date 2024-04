Good news in the latest food hygiene ratings for in the Harborough district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest food hygiene ratings have been handed out to cafes, pubs, takeaways and restaurants in the Harborough district.

The good news, once again, is that the vast majority received the highest score - five out of five.

But one place scored just two out of five.

Here are the latest ratings, in order from highest to lowest:• Rated 5: The Bell Inn at Bell Inn, Main Street, Gumley; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: The Hollybush at The Hollybush Inn, Main Street, Ashby Parva; rated on November 13

• Rated 5: Han Chinese Restaurant / Taste.Social At Han, 29 Saint Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Delight Turkish & Mediterranean Cuisine at 53 The Square, Market Harborough; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: The Forge Cafe at High Point, 12d Market Street, Lutterworth; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: The Queens Head at Main Street, Saddington; rated on February 21

• Rated 5: Manor Farm Shop And Tea Rooms at Manor Farm Tearooms, Main Street, Catthorpe; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Bowden Stores at 3 The Green, Great Bowden; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Mercado Lounge at Edinburgh House, Abbey Street, Market Harborough; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: The Langton Arms at Langton Arms, Main Street, Church Langton; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Railway Arms at 6 Station Street, Kibworth Beauchamp; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: The Freemasons Arms at St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Classic Crepes at Market Hall, Northampton Road, Market Harborough; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Chequers Inn, High Street, Swinford; rated on October 27.

• Rated 5: Kibworth Fish Bar, 48 High Street, Kibworth; rated on February 21.

• Rated 5: Little India at Little India Restaurant, St Peters Road, Arnesby; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Lunchstop at Church Hall, Church Road, Kibworth; rated on March 7

• Rated 5: Avatar at 113 St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on March 6

• Rated 5: Shagorika Tandoori, 16 Saint Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: The Cherry Tree at Church Walk, Market Harborough; rated on March 1

• Rated 4: Red Hot Curry Pot at 30 Coventry Road, Market Harborough; rated on November 21

• Rated 4: Cheng's Garden at 66 Main Street, Broughton Astley; rated on October 30

• Rated 3: The Great Wall House, 27 Linden Drive, Lutterworth; rated on January 30