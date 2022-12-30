Food hygiene inspectors visit four places in the Harborough district - here are their results

The Welcome Kitchen at Kibworth Methodist Church was handed a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on December 19.

And Subway in Market Harborough’s High Street was also given a score of five on December 19.

Advertisement

Earlier in the month, The Yard Cafe in Cotesbach was handed a four-out-of-five rating after an assessment on December 1.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four places in the Harborough district.

And Sawasdee Thai Restaurant, at Fox Inn, Lutterworth, Leicestershire was given a score of three on December 1.