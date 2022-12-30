News you can trust since 1854
Food hygiene inspectors visit four places in the Harborough district - here are their results

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four places in the Harborough district.

By Andrew Dowdeswell and Joseph Hook, Data Reporters
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 2:36pm

The Welcome Kitchen at Kibworth Methodist Church was handed a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on December 19.

And Subway in Market Harborough’s High Street was also given a score of five on December 19.

Earlier in the month, The Yard Cafe in Cotesbach was handed a four-out-of-five rating after an assessment on December 1.

And Sawasdee Thai Restaurant, at Fox Inn, Lutterworth, Leicestershire was given a score of three on December 1.

It means that of the Harborough district's 170 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 138 (81 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.