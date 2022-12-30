Food hygiene inspectors visit four places in the Harborough district - here are their results
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four places in the Harborough district.
The Welcome Kitchen at Kibworth Methodist Church was handed a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on December 19.
And Subway in Market Harborough’s High Street was also given a score of five on December 19.
Earlier in the month, The Yard Cafe in Cotesbach was handed a four-out-of-five rating after an assessment on December 1.
And Sawasdee Thai Restaurant, at Fox Inn, Lutterworth, Leicestershire was given a score of three on December 1.