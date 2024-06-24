Five stars all round: Latest food hygiene ratings are in for Harborough - and it is great news!

By Data Team
Published 24th Jun 2024, 17:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The latest food hygiene ratings are in - and it is good news!

Every place inspected recently in the Harborough district received the highest rating - a five-star score.

Here are the latest scores:

  • Rated 5: Nevill Holt Enterprises at Nevill Holt Hall, Paddock Lane, Nevill Holt; rated on June 4
  • Rated 5: Enigma at Enigma Cafe Bar And Nightclub, 18 Coventry Road, Market Harborough; rated on May 31
  • Rated 5: Keythorpe Hall at Uppingham Road, Tugby; rated on May 15
  • Rated 5: Eurest Foodservice at The Joules Barn, Rockingham Road, Market Harborough; rated on May 8
  • Rated 5: Pizza Express at 16 St Marys Place, Market Harborough; rated on May 7
  • Rated 5: Staff Of Life at Main Street, Mowsley; rated on May 8
  • Rated 5: The Kings Head at 23 Main Street, Smeeton Westerby; rated on April 11
  • Rated 5: Costa Ltd at 8 St Marys Place, Market Harborough; rated on May 14
Related topics:Harborough