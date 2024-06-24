Five stars all round: Latest food hygiene ratings are in for Harborough - and it is great news!
The latest food hygiene ratings are in - and it is good news!
Every place inspected recently in the Harborough district received the highest rating - a five-star score.
Here are the latest scores:
- Rated 5: Nevill Holt Enterprises at Nevill Holt Hall, Paddock Lane, Nevill Holt; rated on June 4
- Rated 5: Enigma at Enigma Cafe Bar And Nightclub, 18 Coventry Road, Market Harborough; rated on May 31
- Rated 5: Keythorpe Hall at Uppingham Road, Tugby; rated on May 15
- Rated 5: Eurest Foodservice at The Joules Barn, Rockingham Road, Market Harborough; rated on May 8
- Rated 5: Pizza Express at 16 St Marys Place, Market Harborough; rated on May 7
- Rated 5: Staff Of Life at Main Street, Mowsley; rated on May 8
- Rated 5: The Kings Head at 23 Main Street, Smeeton Westerby; rated on April 11
- Rated 5: Costa Ltd at 8 St Marys Place, Market Harborough; rated on May 14