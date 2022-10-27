Five of the best pubs in the Harborough district according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023

There is just one pub from the town of Market Harborough itself - that is the amazing Beerhouse, Harborough’s first micropub based in a former furniture shop.

There are two in Lutterworth and one in Swinford and Catthorpe respectively.

The annual guide, released by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and on sale today, offers an insight into pubs, bars and clubs.

It is available at https://shop.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2023/

1. Beerhouse - Market Harborough CAMRA said: "The focus is very much on beer – no food, gaming machines or loud music." Beers: Eight changing beers (sourced nationally) Address: 76 St Mary’s Road, LE16 7DX Tel: 01858 440105 Email: [email protected] Website: beerhousemh.square.site Photo: Submitted photo Photo Sales

2. The Real Ale Classroom - Lutterworth CAMRA said: "The bar has a log-burner for winter and a fantastic beer garden to enjoy in summer." Beers: Four changing beers (sourced nationally) Address: 4 Station Road, LE17 4AP Tel: 07824 515334 Website: therealaleclassroom.com Photo: Submitted photo Photo Sales

3. The Fox Inn - Lutterworth CAMRA said: "Welcoming 18th-century establishment at the southern end of Lutterworth, described as the town’s village pub." Beers: Draught Bass; Sharp’s Doom Bar; two changing beers (sourced nationally; often Purity, Timothy Taylor, Wadworth) Address: 34 Rugby Road, LE17 4BN Tel: (01455) 553877 Website: fox-lutterworth.co.uk Photo: Submitted photo Photo Sales

4. The Cherry Tree - Catthorpe CAMRA said: "Welcoming two-roomed village local with a modern twist, sympathetically renovated by new owners." Beers: Three changing beers (sourced locally; often Dow Bridge, Purity) Address: Main Street, LE17 6DB Tel: (0116) 482 7042 Website: cherrytreecatthorpe.co.uk Photo: Submitted photo Photo Sales