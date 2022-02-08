Fine dining and drinking gifts to snap up for Valentine's
Valentine’s Day is synonymous with fine dining, sweet treats or a tipple or two.
With that in mind, here are a few of the special offerings out there for this February 14.
Why not home bake a patisserie chef-level dessert for the one you love, or gift a Mon Dessert kit. There are hand-crafted heart-shaped chocolates, heart-shaped chocolate tarts and raspberry and rose doughnut kits among others.
Ingredients come pre-weighed and with tools, recipe cards and videos to create something memorable. Visit www.mondessert.com
For a tempting tipple try Bullards contemporary full bodied fresh and fruity strawberry and black pepper gin or Bullards Valentine’s Cocktail pomegranate and basil spritzer.
Find the recipe and much more at: https://bullardsspirits.co.uk/ site.
How about Mai Dim Sum’s limited edition Valentine’s Box - a dim sum date box for two.
It includes delicacies from rose leaf or custard bao to delectable dumplings. It’s £45.00 and you can pre-order through the Mai Dim Sum website.
The Bottled Baking Co have created a date night box for £25.00 from https://bottledbaking.co.uk/products/anniversary-date-night-bundle site.
And there are more fantastic ideas from www.sweetcakeything.co.uk site.
There’s even a Yorkshire Flapjack’s Custom Mixed Hamper to order from https://www.yorkshireflapjack.co.uk/product/create-your-own-mixed-box/#configuration link. Meanwhile, www.hampers.com have a brand-new Valentine’s Day range of luxury food and drink hampers for men and women, including breakfast hampers. Try www.hampers.com/valentines-breakfast-hamper-for-two site.
French artisan bakery and patisserie PAUL Bakery has a selection of lovingly crafted goods this February.
Say “I love you” in the sweetest way possible with the Sweetest Love Box (£29.95) including four stunning heart-shaped cakes.
They are generously packaged alongside a box of 12 PAUL mini macarons. Pre-order online via www.paul-uk.com site. Or find more to amore at Carluccio’s of London with a selection of new seasonal dishes celebrating flavours, textures and vibrant colours of beetroot, artichoke and blood orange.
The latest menu takes your taste buds on a viaggio del gusto. Start with saporito blood orange and mozzarella bruschetta (£7.25) served with radicchio, fresh blood orange segments and mozzarella topped with hazelnuts, capers and chilli on toasted ciabatta, with drizzle of basil oil.
After your choice of a delicious main, finish in style with the blood orange panna cotta (£7.25).
Become a patisserie chef with Mon Dessert (top), enjoy Bullards Valentine’s Cocktail (right) or get stuck into hampers.com Valentine’s morning hamper for two (far right) filled with edible treats