Fancy grabbing a pie or a chunk of Stilton cheese? Farmers' Market will be in Harborough this week

Traders from all over the region will be on Thursday November 4

By Red Williams
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 4:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 4:48 pm
The monthly Farmers' Market will be in Market Harborough town centre on Thursday (November 4).

Fancy grabbing a mouth-watering pie, a pound of delicious crunchy apples or a chunk of creamy Stilton cheese?

If you do then head straight for the monthly Farmers Market in Market Harborough town centre on Thursday (November 4).

Traders from all over the region will be showing off their tempting fresh and local fare at the ever-popular mart from 9am-3pm on the town’s Square.

TradersMarket HarboroughFarmers Market