Fancy grabbing a pie or a chunk of Stilton cheese? Farmers' Market will be in Harborough this week
Traders from all over the region will be on Thursday November 4
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 4:47 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 4:48 pm
Fancy grabbing a mouth-watering pie, a pound of delicious crunchy apples or a chunk of creamy Stilton cheese?
If you do then head straight for the monthly Farmers Market in Market Harborough town centre on Thursday (November 4).
Traders from all over the region will be showing off their tempting fresh and local fare at the ever-popular mart from 9am-3pm on the town’s Square.