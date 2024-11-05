A supermarket has recalled a ready meal as it may prove a risk to people with allergies.

Co-op has sent out a recall notice for its own-brand Irresistible Luxury Lasagne Al Forno because the meal may contain mustard and sulphites which are not declared on the label.

Co-op luxury lasagne al forno 700g is being recalled | Co-op

The Food Standards Agency has said: “This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard and/or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.”

The alert has only been issued for the 700g packet, not the smaller 400g version, and it has a use-by date of November 17.

Co-op said: “For a refund or replacement (subject to availability) please visit your local store. If you purchased online, you can receive a refund by calling 0330 041 7737. You can contact the customer careline on 0800 0686 727 or email via the product issues or returns section of the Co-op website.”

It comes amid a national - but separate - recall alert about food which contains mustard powder, but which accidentally may also contain peanuts.