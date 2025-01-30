Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brits can shake off the winter blues and reconnect with a free tea or coffee throughout February, thanks to a pub chain’s Chats and Brews initiative.

Launching on Friday, January 31 the Chef & Brewer Collection’s new scheme aims to bring people together, providing a warm and welcoming space for friends and family to socialise over a free brew.

Each pub will feature a specially designated ‘cosy corner,’ providing the perfect space to catch up with friends or make new ones, escape the winter chill, or simply slow down and unwind. To enjoy the free beverage, Brits can visit their nearest Chef & Brewer pub every Friday between 9am and 11.15am until the end of February.

The Chef & Brewer Collection brought countryside pub charm to Manchester with a tiny pop-up cosy cabin in St Ann’s Square | Chef and Brewer

Yesterday, (January 30), to showcase its charm and warmth on offer for guests, the Chef & Brewer Collection brought countryside pub charm to Manchester with a tiny pop-up cosy cabin in St Ann’s Square.

The brand has launched this initiative to help tackle loneliness this winter, after new national research found that seven in ten (70%) Brits feel isolated during the early months of the year, with bad weather (56%), low energy (35%), and financial pressures (37%) listed as key reasons many elect to just stay indoors.

The data does point to the importance pubs play in bringing communities together, with six in ten (60%) of the nation saying pubs are great places to combat loneliness.

This miniature site, marking the brand’s smallest ever, invited passers-by to step inside, enjoy a free hot drink, and take a moment of warmth and calm to switch off from the hustle and bustle of life.

The pub brand is also running a national competition, gifting one lucky winner a two-night stay for two at a luxury countryside pub of their choice. Two runners up will receive indulgent wellness hampers.

To enter, Brits just need to enter online here, before the February 28 closing date.

Chef & Brewer Collection senior marketing manager Kate Dell said: “We know how tough the darker nights and days can be for so many people, and the pub remains a place that brings people together and lift spirits. Through our ‘Chats and Brews’ initiative, we’re making it easy to reconnect, recharge, and embrace the simple joys of good company and a warm drink in a cosy pub setting. Sometimes, a little conversation can make all the difference.”

For more information, or to find your nearest pub, click here.